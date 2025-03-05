Wednesday, March 5, 2025

FPAN Archaeology Digs Newsletter - March 2025

MARCH 2025
 

March is Florida Archaeology Month! This is the best time of year for FPAN as we celebrate and share the rich history of our state through exciting events, lectures, and hands-on activities. Florida’s past is full of incredible stories, from ancient Indigenous civilizations to colonial settlements and beyond. Throughout the month, we’ll be highlighting these fascinating histories and the archaeological discoveries that help bring them to life.

Stay updated through our website to find events happening locally and across Florida! Whether you're interested in guided site tours, public lectures, or interactive workshops, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Join us as we explore Florida’s diverse past and uncover the stories beneath our feet!

Mar
Archaeology on Tap: The Maroon Marines: Archaeology At Prospect Bluff
with guest speaker Mike Thomin
St. Michael's Brewing Company
2199 Highway 87, Navarre, FL 32566
6:00-7:00pm CT
11
Mar
Pensacola Archaeology Society Meeting
with guest speaker Dr. John Worth, Dr. John Bratten, and Dr. Ramie Goguen
Trinity Presbyterian Church
3400 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL
7:00-8:00pm CT
13
Mar
Cats Nets and Cooking Traditions: A Mullet Story
in partnership with UWF Department of Anthropology and Archaeology Institute 
Museum of Commerce
201 East Zaragoza Street, Pensacola. FL 32502
6:00-8:00pm CT
24
Mar
Archaeology of Northwest Florida
presented by the Bay County Historical Society
Bay County Public Library
898 W 11th Street, Panama City, FL 32401
6:00pm CT
27
Mar
Archaeology on Tap
with guest Speaker Dr. Katie Miller Wolf
Odd Colony Brewing Company
260 N. Palafox Street, Pensacola Florida
6:00-7:00pm CT
 
29
Mar
Exhibit Reception: Stolen: The Archaeology of Slave Ships
Destination Archaeology Resource Center
207 E Main Street, Pensacola, FL 32502
4:00-6:00pm CT
 

Back in February, we had a fantastic tour of Bruce Beach in downtown Pensacola! The weather couldn’t have been better, with sunny skies and a cool breeze making it a perfect day for exploring this historic site. Participants had the opportunity to learn about Bruce Beach’s rich history, from its use by Indigenous peoples to its significance as a site of African American heritage and community gathering. We were thrilled by the great turnout and the engaging conversations throughout the tour. Thank you to everyone who joined us, we loved sharing this experience with you! If you missed this tour, don’t worry there will be more opportunities to explore Florida’s history with us.

Also, in February, we hosted our very first Archaeology in a Glass event, and it was a fantastic success! Held at 1216 North in East Hill, this new program brought together history lovers for an evening of great drinks, engaging discussions, and fascinating archaeology. Participants had the opportunity to learn about Black archaeological history on the Gulf Coast, exploring the stories of resilience, community, and heritage that have shaped our region. The atmosphere was lively, and it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying themselves while diving into important conversations about the past. Thank you to everyone who attended and helped make our event such a memorable one!

Archaeology Lab

Our Public Archaeology Lab is now open to the public. For more information email northwest@fpan.us to RSVP!


