FPAN Archaeology Digs Newsletter - March 2025

March is Florida Archaeology Month! This is the best time of year for FPAN as we celebrate and share the rich history of our state through exciting events, lectures, and hands-on activities. Florida’s past is full of incredible stories, from ancient Indigenous civilizations to colonial settlements and beyond. Throughout the month, we’ll be highlighting these fascinating histories and the archaeological discoveries that help bring them to life.
Stay updated through our website to find events happening locally and across Florida! Whether you're interested in guided site tours, public lectures, or interactive workshops, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Join us as we explore Florida’s diverse past and uncover the stories beneath our feet!
