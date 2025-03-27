April Events Welcome Spring To the Forgotten Coast

Franklin County Launches Updated Mobile App
Download Franklin County's newly updated mobile app to plan your trip to Florida’s Forgotten Coast! The new free app is packed full of great info on activities and events, things to do and so much more to help you plan your perfect vacation, trip or weekend getaway to Franklin County, Florida.
With the app you can discover area amenities, activities and attractions, view upcoming events, check beach conditions, find lodging, restaurants, shopping and outdoor recreation opportunities, read recent news articles, and add events and places to your custom trip itinerary. Click here to learn more.
Carrabelle 33rd Riverfront Festival April 26
Make plans to join the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce for the 33rd Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival, a fun-filled day along the beautiful historic Carrabelle Florida waterfront! Enjoy family-friendly activities, live music, unique entertainment, colorful arts & craft vendors, and delicious food vendors, Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 10 am – 6 pm. There will be plenty of activities for the young and old along the beautiful historic harbor. This event is FREE, pet friendly, and open to the public. Details.
8th Annual SGI Brewfest April 26
The 2025 SGI Brewfest will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 1-4 pm (Eastern) in the public parking area adjacent to SGI Lighthouse Park. The SGI Brewfest is a one-day beer tasting festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society. This year’s event features an even broader selection of amazing craft beers, friendly faces and furry friends. This is a very limited engagement and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets will NOT be sold at the door. This event will SELL OUT, so buy your tickets early! Details.
Lighthouses Host Full Moon Climbs April 12
The Crooked River Lighthouse at Carrabelle Beach will host a Moonlit Evening at the Lighthouse on Saturday, April 12 in Carrabelle, from 5-10 pm. The evening begins early with an exciting Treasure Hunt from 5-7 pm ET, where adventurers of all ages can embark on a search for hidden treasures on the lighthouse grounds, adding an extra layer of fun to this unique event. From 7-10 pm ET, guests can enjoy the gorgeous natural surroundings of St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach as the sun sets and the Pink Moon rises. Named for the early spring blooms of creeping phlox, or “moss pink,” April’s Moon has long been associated with the vibrant colors of spring’s arrival. Details.
The March Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on on Saturday, April 12, 2025. The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will open at 7:00pm to begin selling tickets. Details.
Apalachicola Boat & Car Show April 19
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce present the 26th Annual Boat & Car Show on April 19 from 10am to 3pm at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola. Come see Boats, Cars and Golf Carts of all makes and models while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of being on the river in Apalachicola. If you would like to register your Car, Boat or Golf Cart for the show, you can visit Apalachicolabay.org to download a form or stop by the Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Apalachicola. Details.
Holocaust Exhibit Runs April 1 - May 3
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle presents an exhibit to remember the Holocaust. This exhibit will open on Tuesday, April 1 and be on display at the museum until Saturday, May 3. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted. Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located in Carrabelle, directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 Hwy 98 West. Details.
Ilse Newell Concert in April
The 2025 Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts Concert Series continues during April.
April 13 - Sasha Kasman Laude Come join us at Apalachicola's Trinity Episcopal Church for a special event featuring the talented pianist Sasha Kasman. Get ready to be mesmerized by his incredible performance that will leave you in awe.
Apalachicola
Home & Garden Tour May 3
Apalachicola's annual Home and Garden Tour is scheduled for May 4 and will feature a variety of homes ranging from century-old houses to charming bungalows and contemporary homes. Homes will be open only on Saturday, May 3 from 10 am - 4 pm. Details.
