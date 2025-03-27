Wakulla 4-H Camp Enrollment Begins!

Crawfordville, FL - The Wakulla 4-H camp enrollment process is underway. The 2025 camp selections include six weeks of themed day camps and five weeks of specialty camps. For more information and registration instructions, please visit our website: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/wakulla/4-h-youth-development/4-h-camp/.
Wakulla 4-H has limited spots available for teens looking to earn Bright Futures Service hours. Rising 9th grade through 12th grade youth may apply to volunteer as junior camp counselors. Please reach out to Christy Pearson for information at Christinepearson@ufl.edu or 850-901-7092.
Wakulla County 4-H 2025 Summer Day Camp Descriptions
June 9-12 – Cloverbud Crafters - AGES 6-8 ONLY. Designed specifically for youth ages 6-8 years of age. Activities will focus on creativity, imagination, and self-expression. Crafts will be designed to improve fine motor skills and self-confidence through hands on activities.
June 16-19 – Crafty Creations – Ages 8-12. This camp will include basic to advanced crafting techniques. Activities will focus on creativity, imagination, and self-expression using various techniques and media. Campers will work with a local artist to create their own canvas painting.
June 23-26 – All About Animals - Ages 8-12. Activities will explore different types of animals. Campers will learn about the classification of animals, animal habitats, and animal behavior through hands-on craft activities and demonstrations. Live animals will be present throughout the week. *Please list any animal allergies*.
July 7-10 – Archery - Ages 8-12. Campers will be introduced to the sport of archery using Genesis compound bows. Activities will focus on learning hand and eye coordination, proper archery techniques, sportsmanship, and improving self-confidence.
July 14-17 - Paper and Clay Crafts - Ages 8-12. Activities will focus on paper and clay in art and craft designs. The crafts will be designed to challenge campers through use of fine motor skills, creativity and imagination.
July 21-24 – Fun with Food - Ages 8 to 12. *Please note that meats, fruits, spices, herbs, wheat, peanuts, nuts, soy, eggs, and dairy will be used in the cooking activities. *
Activities will focus on cooking skills, safety, and nutrition. Campers will learn different methods of cooking and will be introduced to the 4-H Food Challenge Contest curriculum. Youth will work individually and in groups.
This Year’s Wakulla 4-H Specialty Camp Offerings include Kitchen Creations and Teen Fit Camp:
Kitchen Creations - Learn the basics of being a good cook, from measuring properly to basic knife skills. Create simple and delicious meals for you and your fellow campers. Make new friends and have fun! Snacks and bottled water included. Campers are encouraged to eat what they make but are welcome to bring their own lunch.
Ages: 10-15 Fee: $150.00 per child
Dates: Tuesday, June 3 – Thursday, June 5, 2025, Time: 10:00AM to 3:00 PM
Location: Wakulla County Extension Office, 84 Cedar Ave, Crawfordville, FL 32327
4-H Teen Fit Camp – Youth will explore the world of wellness with hands-on experiences that will include physical fitness, weightlifting, nutrition, and strategies for healthy living. Lunch, snacks, and materials included. Please see dates for specific age groups.
Fee: $250.00 per child, per week Time: 9AM to 4:00 PM
Location: Sunchaser Fitness, 2315 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327.
Two weeks will be offered for each of the following age groups:
Ages 9-13 Ages 14-18
June 9-12 June 23-26
July 7-10 July 14-17
