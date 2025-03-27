Accuweather released its first official forecast for the upcoming Hurricane Season, and it is not optimistic.
The long-range forecasters at Accuweather think that the season will start early and could be very busy.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially gets underway on June 1st and runs through the end of November and forecasters say all signs continue to point toward the upcoming season being very active.
AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting 13 to 18 named storms across the Atlantic basin in 2025, including 7 to 10 hurricanes, 3 to 5 major hurricanes and three to six direct U.S. impacts.
And there is a 20% chance of 18 or more named storms this year.
The major factor that has AccuWeather forecasters sounding the alarm is the historically warm water across much of the Atlantic basin, especially across the Gulf, Caribbean and the Main Development Region for hurricanes.
The Atlantic water temperatures are already well above historical averages, and they will continue to run warm throughout most of the year.
This will prime storms for explosive development as we have seen over the past few years.
Even though we are a few months away from hurricane season, the time to start preparing is now.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a comprehensive on-line guide of all of the steps you should take to prepare for a major storm.’
You can find it at Florida disaster dot org
https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/florida-hurricane-guide/
The long-range forecasters at Accuweather think that the season will start early and could be very busy.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially gets underway on June 1st and runs through the end of November and forecasters say all signs continue to point toward the upcoming season being very active.
AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting 13 to 18 named storms across the Atlantic basin in 2025, including 7 to 10 hurricanes, 3 to 5 major hurricanes and three to six direct U.S. impacts.
And there is a 20% chance of 18 or more named storms this year.
The major factor that has AccuWeather forecasters sounding the alarm is the historically warm water across much of the Atlantic basin, especially across the Gulf, Caribbean and the Main Development Region for hurricanes.
The Atlantic water temperatures are already well above historical averages, and they will continue to run warm throughout most of the year.
This will prime storms for explosive development as we have seen over the past few years.
Even though we are a few months away from hurricane season, the time to start preparing is now.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a comprehensive on-line guide of all of the steps you should take to prepare for a major storm.’
You can find it at Florida disaster dot org
https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/florida-hurricane-guide/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment