Franklin County commissioners have signed a Memorandum of agreement with Gulf County ARC and Transportation for transporting special needs Citizens out of the county during an evacuation.
This is the fifth year of the agreement.
Gulf County ARC provides free transportation services in Franklin and Gulf Counties to senior citizens and those with developmental disabilities including trips to doctors’ offices, dialysis, as well as to recreation, shopping, and school.
The agreement with Franklin County will allow the company to transport residents who can't drive themselves when a local state of emergency has been declared.
That includes transportation for people in wheelchairs.
Franklin County commissioners also signed an inter-local agreement with the local school district for transporting our transportation Disadvantaged Citizens out of the county during an evacuation.
The agreement has been in place for years.
It allows the county emergency management office to utilize school buses and bus drivers to help residents who can't drive themselves or otherwise don't have access to transportation.
