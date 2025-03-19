Be sure to buckle up when you’re driving through Port St. Joe, or it could cost you.
The Port St. Joe Police Department is conducting Operation Buckle Up St Joe.
Police Officers are focusing on traffic enforcement and focusing on the corridor between the courthouse through the redlight to the overpass.
The Police Department was awarded a Department of Transportation grant to have extra officers out to reduce crashes and increase Safety Restraint use in Adults and Children.
Florida law requires all drivers and occupants in the front seat of a vehicle to fasten their safety belts.
Occupants under the age of 18, regardless of where they sit in a vehicle, also must buckle up.
Tickets for not buckling up are usually about 50 dollars, though they can be higher depending on the county in which you’re stopped.
So, remember, buckle up, or don't be surprised if you're pulled over and ticketed if you don't.
