Franklin County unemployment jumped between December and January.
Franklin County unemployment was 4.5 percent in January, up from 3.7 percent from the month before.
198 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4376.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was above the statewide unemployment average of 3.7 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate rose from 3.1 percent in December to 3.7 percent in January.
250 people were out of work in gulf County in January.
Wakulla County unemployment was 3.2 percent in January.
Liberty County unemployment was 4.2 percent.
