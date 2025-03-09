Don't Miss the Carrabelle Culture Crawl, March 22

Carrabelle Culture CrawlSaturday, March 22, 10 am-3 pm ET
Carrabelle History Museum & Carrabelle's Historic Downtown
The Carrabelle History Museum is hosting the Carrabelle Culture Crawl on Saturday, March 22 from 10 am to 3 pm. This cultural event is a free celebration of local culture, art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of Carrabelle's historic downtown. This is a wonderful chance for visitors to have some fun and experience the wonderful local culture of Carrabelle.
The Crawl will bring live music and entertainment to the streets of Carrabelle, with Florida folk music, classic country, modern hits, and oldies. A variety of musicians will perform including Frank Lindamood, Lewis Christie, Sumpin Old and Sumpin New, the Ukulilies and more. Visitors will spot unique, costumed characters from the Fishy Fashion Show wandering the streets. These characters are walking photo ops and a fan-favorite.
Art will abound at the Crawl featuring local artists and artisans. Watch as artists paint “plein air” offering a glimpse at the creative process in action. There will be art to view and buy at a variety of shops and galleries including special activities at the Rio Carrabelle Gallery. The always popular public art drawing and coloring activity will be hung in storefront windows as well as sidewalk chalk and other family friendly art activities. Stroll over to see Carrabelle’s two large, stunning murals.
Once again this year, a stunning array of classic, vintage, and modern cars will be rolling into the Crawl. Car enthusiasts and spectators alike can look forward to an impressive display of automotive beauty and craftsmanship in Carrabelle’s historic district.
The Crawl will feature diverse demonstrators, celebrating Carrabelle’s rich heritage and local craftsmanship. The Lanark Village Wandering Star Quilters will showcase their artisan skills. Visitors can enjoy demonstrations of cast net throwing, antique upholstering, and others, highlighting traditional skills that connect with the craftsmanship of the past. FSU’s Anthropology Department will bring fascinating artifacts and an interactive hands-on activity, offering a unique glimpse into the past.
Carrabelle’s delicious food offerings will again be celebrated. Local restaurants and cafes will be offering specials, fresh seafood, salads, deli sandwiches, burgers, and more.
Guests can learn about the culture and history of the area with exhibits at the Carrabelle History Museum including Shipwrecks of Dog Island; Tate’s Hell the Place, Tate’s Hell the Legend; and the Native People’s display. Visitors can discover the bygone eras when logging and lumber merchants, steamships, and shrimping vessels lined the deep Carrabelle River.
For more information, contact the Carrabelle History Museum at 850-697-2141, carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com, or www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org. Volunteers and sponsors are needed. Sponsored by Air Con of Wakulla, Centennial Bank, Duke Energy, Inovia Consulting Group and Weems Memorial Hospital. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Do you enjoy programs, event and exhibits from the Carrabelle History Museum? Then join us! Join or renew today as a Member of the Carrabelle History Museum & Carrabelle Historical Society.
Your Annual Membership costs $15 for individuals, $20 for families or $35 for organizations and businesses. Membership may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Join Online. You may also renew by completing the CARRABELLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEMBERSHIP FORM and mailing it along with your check made payable to: Carrabelle History Museum to P.O. Box 0666, Carrabelle, FL, 32322.
If you have any questions, contact us at 850-697-4121, carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com or www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org/membership.
Volunteers are needed! In order to hold these fabulous events and keep the museum operating, we depend on volunteers. Please consider being a volunteer today! A few hours of your time would make a huge difference to the Carrabelle History Museum. We have volunteer opportunities in the areas of research, event planning, administration, docent, greeter, event set up, and much more.
Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online.
