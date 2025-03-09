Sunday, March 9, 2025

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 

 

 

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Lumpy! He sure does love playing out in the yard and his favorite time is breakfast, lunch, and dinner! Lumpy has learned to sit quickly with treats involved so he knows he is pretty smart when learning new commands...just make sure to bring the good treats. Lumpy has a goofy personality especially when he shows off his wiggles when it's time to go for a walk or play in the yard. Lumpy is a playful pup with lots of love to give and would love to grow up to be a food tester! Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out Lumpy!

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org






