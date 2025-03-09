The St. Joseph
Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Lumpy! He sure does love playing out in the yard and his
favorite time is breakfast, lunch, and dinner! Lumpy has learned to sit quickly
with treats involved so he knows he is pretty smart when learning new
commands...just make sure to bring the good treats. Lumpy has a goofy
personality especially when he shows off his wiggles when it's time to go for a
walk or play in the yard. Lumpy is a playful pup with lots of love to give and
would love to grow up to be a food tester! Please come
visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out Lumpy!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
