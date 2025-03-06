Earth Day is April 22nd, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is looking for Florida students to take part in their annual Earth Day Poster Contest.
The contest is open to 4th through 12th graders who are asked to create an Earth Day poster with the theme “Protect & Preserve Florida's Living Waters.”
Any materials can be used as long as the work is original and done as a drawing, painting or digital piece.
The deadline to submit an entry is March 28th.
Regional winners will receive an Aquatic Preserves reuseable water bottle and advance to a statewide contest.
In the statewide contest, one grand prize winner will receive a full-size printed poster of their artwork.
Winners will be announced on Earth Day, April 22, 2025.
Rules and entry forms are available on-line at floridadep.gov.
This year’s celebration also marks the 50th anniversary of the Florida Aquatic Preserve Act, which has safeguarded Florida’s aquatic ecosystems for half a century.
The first aquatic preserve was established in 1966, and today, there are 43 throughout Florida.
https://floridadep.gov/Earth_Day_2025
