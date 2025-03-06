Throughout March, the Florida Highway Patrol is reminding all motorists that driving impaired – whether under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both – has real consequences.
In 2024, over 10% of impaired driving crashes occurred in March, making it the month with the highest number of impaired driving crashes.
While impaired driving is not the most significant contributing factor in the majority of traffic crashes, one in three FATAL traffic crashes is the result of an impaired driver.
From 2013 to 2023, impaired driving fatalities represented 34.21% of total fatalities.
And it’s not just alcohol.
Impaired driving can include marijuana, prescription medication and even some Over-the-counter sleep medication or medication that lists drowsiness as a side effect.
Marijuana is the most prevalent drug in teenagers and young adults involved in crashes in Florida.
Throughout the month of March, FHP and state and local law enforcement partners will be focusing on keeping impaired drivers off the roads and making sure everyone buckles up to Arrive Alive.
The Florida Highway Patrol and law enforcement officers statewide are trained to spot the signs of impaired driving.
They are constantly monitoring roadways to keep everyone safe on Florida roads.
Driving impaired not only puts everyone on the roadway in danger, but it can also have serious legal and monetary consequences.
Penalties for DUIs can include expensive fines, license revocation and jail time.
