The 2025 sea turtle nesting season will be here before you know it, and the state has just released the official sea turtle nest counts for last year.
Last year’ nesting season was very successful.
There were over 110 thousand loggerhead nests found statewide, though that was down from about 134 thousand in 2023.
There were nearly 1800 Leatherback nests found on Florida beaches – including a record number found on the Gulf Coast of Florida.
Turtle watchers also confirmed 34 Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtle nests, which is a record for Florida.
Generally, Kemp’s Ridley turtles nest in Mexico and Padre Island National Seashore in Texas.
There were also just over 14000 green turtle nests found on Florida beaches last year.
The 2025 sea turtle nesting season will officially begin on May the 1st
Last year’ nesting season was very successful.
There were over 110 thousand loggerhead nests found statewide, though that was down from about 134 thousand in 2023.
There were nearly 1800 Leatherback nests found on Florida beaches – including a record number found on the Gulf Coast of Florida.
Turtle watchers also confirmed 34 Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtle nests, which is a record for Florida.
Generally, Kemp’s Ridley turtles nest in Mexico and Padre Island National Seashore in Texas.
There were also just over 14000 green turtle nests found on Florida beaches last year.
The 2025 sea turtle nesting season will officially begin on May the 1st
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment