Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff tomorrow!

The Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff is on Saturday, March 15, at the Eastpoint Fire House, on the corner of 6th St. and CC Land Road in Eastpoint, FL.
Come out and enjoy a day of food, fun, and music with the Fire Fighters!
- Cash prizes for the top 4 bbq competitors!
- FREE Admission
- Silent Auctions
- Liars Contest
- Live Entertainment
- Face Painting
Gates open at 9 AM – BBQ Dinners will be served from 11:00 AM till food is gone. Be sure to come early; this BBQ does not last long!
All proceeds go to benefit the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department
For more information or to be a sponsor, contact us at 850-670-9000, email pru911@fairpoint.net or visit our website at www.eastpointVFD.com.
