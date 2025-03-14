Friday, March 14, 2025

Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff tomorrow!

Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff

Saturday, March 15th

9:00am-3:00pm

Vrooman Park in Eastpoint

The Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff is on Saturday, March 15, at the Eastpoint Fire House, on the corner of 6th St. and CC Land Road in Eastpoint, FL.

Come out and enjoy a day of food, fun, and music with the Fire Fighters!

  • Cash prizes for the top 4 bbq competitors!
  • FREE Admission
  • Silent Auctions
  • Liars Contest
  • Live Entertainment
  • Face Painting

Gates open at 9 AM – BBQ Dinners will be served from 11:00 AM till food is gone. Be sure to come early; this BBQ does not last long!

All proceeds go to benefit the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department

For more information or to be a sponsor, contact us at 850-670-9000, email pru911@fairpoint.net or visit our website at www.eastpointVFD.com.

Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce

17 Ave E

Apalachicola, Fl 32320

www.apalachicolabay.org

850-653-9419


Facebook  




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment