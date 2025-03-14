The Florida Department of Health has lifted the advisory for high bacterial levels at Alligator Point and Carrabelle Beach

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following location:
Alligator Point and Carrabelle Beach
Tests completed on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, indicate that the water quality Alligator Point and Carrabelle Beach shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches
