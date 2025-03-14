Work on Leslie Street in Apalachicola is nearing completion.
Leslie Street is adjacent to the Franklin County Courthouse and has been closed to traffic since Hurricane Sally hit the area in September, 2020.
For years the road was blocked off with concrete barriers which was not just an eyesore, but also affects access to some businesses and to the courthouse parking lot.
Work began in September to repair approximately .078 miles of Leslie Street including stormwater repair, sidewalk repair, striping and other safety improvements.
The road has now been repaved, but still needs to be striped before it is reopened to traffic.
