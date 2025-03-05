FDLE arrests Apalachicola man for possession of child sexual abuse material
Suspect faces additional bestiality charges
For Immediate Release
March 5, 2025
APALACHICOLA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the arrest of Gerald Adrian Velasquez Ramirez, 38, of Apalachicola. Velasquez Ramirez is charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and seven counts of possession of material depicting sexual abuse of animals. The arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.
The investigation began in February when agents received multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), alerting agents to child exploitation files being uploaded to an online account. The investigation identified Velasquez Ramirez as the accountholder and his residence as the location where the IP address was being used.
During the operation to serve the active arrest warrant, FDLE aviation surveilled Velasquez Ramirez’s residence. After he was observed leaving his residence, he was pulled over and arrested without incident.
Velasquez Ramirez was arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail on Mar. 4. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit.
The investigation was conducted by FDLE’s Tallahassee Regional Operations Center. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted. The investigation remains active.
