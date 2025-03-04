Franklin County Commission meetings will be held on a new schedule beginning this month.
In the past, Franklin County Commission meetings have been held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month at 9 AM.
Starting this month, the meetings will be held on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month – though they will still start at 9 AM.
So, this month’s meetings will be on the 12th and the 26th at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
The meeting schedule was changed to avoid any conflicts with the local court system, which also uses the courthouse annex.
