CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT
CONTACT: Kaley.Keels@FloridaDEP.gov
DEP Invites Students to Participate in 2025 Earth Day Art Contest
On April 22, 2025, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will celebrate Earth Day, a global event dedicated to protecting our planet’s natural resources.
This year’s celebration also marks the 50th anniversary of the Florida Aquatic Preserve Act, which has safeguarded Florida’s most treasured aquatic ecosystems for half a century. The first aquatic preserve was established in 1966, and today, there are 43 throughout Florida.
To honor this milestone, DEP invites students in grades 4-12 to participate in the 2025 Earth Day Poster Contest by creating artwork that reflects this year’s theme: “Protect & Preserve Florida's Living Waters.”
Contest Details:
Deadline: March 28, 2025, by 5 p.m. EDT
Submission Requirements: Students are welcome to submit original drawings, paintings or digital artwork using any medium. A completed entry form must accompany all submissions.
Winning students will be selected from three grade-level categories (grades 4-5, 6-8 and 9-12) within each of DEP’s six district regions. Regional winners will receive an Aquatic Preserves reuseable water bottle and advance to a statewide contest. In the statewide contest, one grand prize winner will receive a full-size printed poster of their artwork. Winners will be announced on Earth Day, April 22, 2025.
For contest rules, guidelines and more ways to celebrate Earth Day, visit DEP’s Earth Day webpage.
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Florida Department of Environmental Protection Invites Students to Participate in 2025 Earth Day Art Contest
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment