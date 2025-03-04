The Franklin County
Humane Society and the Florida Wild Mammal Association recently received a big
donation from the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers.
The two groups will
get 15 thousand dollars each from money raised through the annual Mardi Gras
Backus Parade and Festival which was held in February.
The event brought a
few thousand people to Apalachicola to enjoy a big parade as well as food and
other fun activities at Riverfront Park.
The money will help
the Humane Society provide safe haven, medical care, food and attention until
their pets are adopted.
It will help the
Wild mammal Association continue its work treating and housing injured
wildlife.
And remember, the
Humane Society is always looking for volunteers and foster parents
who want to make a difference in an animal's life.
If you are
interested, please contact the humane society at 850-670-8417 or
check out their website at www.forgottenpets.org
