The Franklin County Humane Society and the Florida Wild Mammal Association recently received a big donation from the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers

The two groups will get 15 thousand dollars each from money raised through the annual Mardi Gras Backus Parade and Festival which was held in February.

 

The event brought a few thousand people to Apalachicola to enjoy a big parade as well as food and other fun activities at Riverfront Park.

 

The money will help the Humane Society provide safe haven, medical care, food and attention until their pets are adopted.

 

It will help the Wild mammal Association continue its work treating and housing injured wildlife.

 

And remember, the Humane Society is always looking for volunteers and foster parents who want to make a difference in an animal's life.

 

If you are interested, please contact the humane society at 850-670-8417 or check out their website at www.forgottenpets.org




