FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Zena
is a 5-year-old Rat Terrier and a very good girl! She is a sweet and social 20
lb sweetheart who is a bit timid at first and does prefer women but will warm
up to men.
Zena
is housebroken and will do best in a relatively quiet household without young
children.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment