FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Zena is a 5-year-old Rat Terrier and a very good girl! She is a sweet and social 20 lb sweetheart who is a bit timid at first and does prefer women but will warm up to men.

Zena is housebroken and will do best in a relatively quiet household without young children.

 

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.





