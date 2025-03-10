Registration for GCSC’s 2025 Summer Youth Programs Is Open

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is excited to announce that registration for the 2025 Summer Youth Programs is open.
Through these programs, GCSC offers a variety of academic enrichment camps and activities for youth ages 4-15 who live in Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties.
Each program is designed for kids who are enthusiastic about the opportunity to learn and participate in fun, hands-on and challenging activities.
Programs vary to cover different topics of interest, such as environmental science, engineering, biology, robotics, technology, and unmanned vehicles. The College will host athletic and culinary camps as well.
All summer camps will be offered at the Panama City Campus of Gulf Coast State College with camps beginning in June.
Please check the specific camp information for the exact dates and topics. To register your student for GCSC Youth Programs, visit: gulfcoast.edu/youthprograms
