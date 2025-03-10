Help Lil Herc Get the Medical Care She Needs!

Since 2017, Lil Herc has been a beloved resident at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, capturing the hearts of visitors with her resilience and charm. As a totally blind and unreleasable sea turtle, she relies on our dedicated team to ensure she receives the best possible care.
Recently, we've noticed a concerning change—Lil Herc's appetite has decreased over the past few weeks. An X-ray revealed an anomaly, but to get a clearer picture and determine the next steps for her health, she urgently needs a CT scan. The cost of this scan is $900, and we need your help to make it happen.
At Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, our team works tirelessly to provide the highest standard of care for every sea turtle that comes through our doors. Your support ensures that Lil Herc gets the medical attention she needs to continue thriving in her forever home.
Every donation, big or small, makes a difference. Please consider contributing and sharing this fundraiser to help us reach our goal. Together, we can give Lil Herc the care she deserves!
Donate today and be a hero for Lil Herc!
