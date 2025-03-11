Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: LIFT STATION REPAIRS
Location Id: 420291
Location Name: CITY OF WEWAHITCHKA
County: Gulf
Application Number: 420291-004
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: SHELTON MERDITH MOD
Location Id: 441188
Location Name: DEAHEAD LOGGING CHIPOLA RIVER
County: Gulf
Application Number: 441188-004
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: DEAHEAD LOGGING CHIPOLA RIVER
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: THE BAYOU ESTATES
Location Id: 458513
Location Name: THE BAYOU ESTATES
County: Gulf
Application Number: 458513-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SHELTON MEREDITH MINOR MOD SL
Location Id: 441188
Location Name: DEAHEAD LOGGING CHIPOLA RIVER
County: Gulf
Application Number: 441188-005
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: DEAHEAD LOGGING CHIPOLA RIVER
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: WIT SINGLE FAMILY DOCK
Location Id: 455285
Location Name: 17 JOE DR
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 455285-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 17 JOE DR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
