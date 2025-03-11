Tuesday, March 11, 2025

The Apalachicola Bay Charter School is holding open enrollment through March the 28th

The Charter school is a public school which means it’s free and it even has a free breakfast and lunch program.

 

The school is accepting students in pre-Kindergarten through the 8th grades.

 

The ABC school is inviting all parents to drop by to check out the school on Thursdays from 11 to noon.

 

The school is located at 98 12th street in Apalachicola.

 

You can find the enrollment packet on the school website at www.abceagles.org

 

The completed enrollment forms can be completed on-line and must be finished by 3:30 PM on March 28th.

 

As a Public School, the Apalachicola Bay Charter School cannot discriminate or limit enrollment against any student population for any reason.

 

If the number of applicants exceeds the number of openings at the school, students will be chosen through a random lottery process.






