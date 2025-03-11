The Apalachicola Bay
Charter School is holding open enrollment through March the 28th.
The
Charter school is a public school which means it’s free and it even has a free
breakfast and lunch program.
The
school is accepting students in pre-Kindergarten through the 8th grades.
The
ABC school is inviting all parents to drop by to check out the school on
Thursdays from 11 to noon.
The
school is located at 98 12th street in Apalachicola.
You
can find the enrollment packet on the school website at www.abceagles.org
The
completed enrollment forms can be completed on-line and must be finished by
3:30 PM on March 28th.
As
a Public School, the Apalachicola Bay Charter School cannot discriminate or
limit enrollment against any student population for any reason.
If
the number of applicants exceeds the number of openings at the school, students
will be chosen through a random lottery process.
No comments:
Post a Comment