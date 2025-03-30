FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

SKYE is a blue-eyed beauty with a heart of
gold. Boxer mix Skye loves attention and is a sucker for a good belly rub. This
2-yr old also sports a beautifully spotted coat and a slight underbite that’s
simply adorable. She’s great on a leash and is fine with other dogs.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
