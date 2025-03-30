Sunday, March 30, 2025

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 

 

 

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Terk!  Turk is a young pup who likes to play out in the yard with his brother. He loves to eat and is currently working on mastering the command "sit'. Turk can be a little timid when meeting new people but he comes out of his shell very quickly. He loves getting new toys and trying them out. Turk is treat motivated so teaching him new commands will be great as long as you have treats for him. Turk would love a family of his own who will play with him outside and cuddle him on a comfy couch. Turk is UPTD on his vaccines, microchipped, neutered, and heartworm negative. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out Turk!. 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment