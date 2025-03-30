The St. Joseph
Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Terk! Turk is a young pup who likes to play out in the yard with his
brother. He loves to eat and is currently working on mastering the command
"sit'. Turk can be a little timid when meeting new people but he comes out
of his shell very quickly. He loves getting new toys and trying them out. Turk
is treat motivated so teaching him new commands will be great as long as you
have treats for him. Turk would love a family of his own who will play with him
outside and cuddle him on a comfy couch. Turk is UPTD on his vaccines,
microchipped, neutered, and heartworm negative. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check
out Turk!.
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
