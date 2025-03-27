Franklin County is moving forward on an application for a 2-million-dollar Community Development block grant that would allow the county to rehabilitate or demolish and replace a number of very low-, low- to moderate-income homes in the county.
If the grant is approved, the County would use the funds to rehabilitate or demolish and replace at least ten homes within the County that do not meet current building code standards.
They expect they will likely be able to do more than that.
Qualified homeowners would have to apply for the assistance if the grant funding is received.
The program would run for 36 months.
The Franklin County Commission held a public hearing on the grant this week, which is required as part of the application process.
The application will have to completed and submitted by early May.
If the grant is approved, the County would use the funds to rehabilitate or demolish and replace at least ten homes within the County that do not meet current building code standards.
They expect they will likely be able to do more than that.
Qualified homeowners would have to apply for the assistance if the grant funding is received.
The program would run for 36 months.
The Franklin County Commission held a public hearing on the grant this week, which is required as part of the application process.
The application will have to completed and submitted by early May.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment