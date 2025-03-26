Water quality advisories have been lifted for two beaches in Wakulla County and one beach in Franklin County.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health lifted the water quality advisory for Carrabelle Beach which had been in effect since last week, and the water quality advisories for Shell Point Beach and Mash’s Sand beach in Wakulla County which went into effect over the weekend.
The advisories were put in place after high levels of the enterococcus bacteria were found in water samples making it inadvisable for people to swim at those beaches.
The state currently takes weekly or bi-weekly water samples from beaches in 30 counties – you can see results for all beaches in Florida on-line at the Florida Department of Health healthy beaches website.
https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html
