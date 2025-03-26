Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Over the past six generations, the Raffield family name has become synonymous with fishing the waters of St. Joseph Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Today the Raffield family offers years of experience, spacious dry storage barn and excellent location at the mouth of the Gulf County canal as the ideal place to store and refuel your recreational fishing boat, sailing vessel, pleasure boat or other watercraft.
Store your boat with them, and they will deliver the level of service and attention you and your boat deserve, because they know boats. Captain’s Cove Marina’s valued storage customers and transient boaters traveling along the Gulf Coast and the Intracoastal Waterway will find their fuel dock to be the most accessible and reasonably priced option in the area.
The marina services include:
· Lateral approach fuel station for both unleaded gasoline and diesel
· Lateral approach short term docking (up to one week) alongside the Gulf County Canal
· 10,000 lb. Wiggins marina fork lift, 8,000 lb. Caterpillar marina fork lift
· 28,000 sq. ft. rack storage building
· Canopied outdoor rack storage
· Five acre fenced rack or boat & trailer storage area
· Boat and motor repair available through qualified contractors onsite
· Captain Salty Baits available onsite
· Taxi service available
Captain’s Cove Marina
1646 Captain Carl Raffield Way, Port St Joe, FL
(850) 227-3357
info@captainscovefl.com
www.captainscovefl.com
