Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Wewa Ace Hardware stands out as a comprehensive destination for all your hardware needs, offering an extensive range of products that cater to diverse customer demands. From high-quality brands like Yeti to essential farm, electrical, and plumbing supplies, they ensure that every project, big or small, can find the right tools and materials. Their inventory also includes power and hand tools, paint, keys, lumber, and a variety of household and seasonal items, as well as specialized goods like Purina feed and hunting and fishing gear.


﻿Committed to their motto of being "the Helpful Place," Wewa Ace Hardware prioritizes personal service and a convenient shopping experience. Their local experts are dedicated to helping customers, ensuring that every visit is met with knowledgeable assistance and a friendly atmosphere. Whether you're tending to your garden or embarking on a DIY project, Wewa Ace Hardware promises a superior shopping experience with a personal touch.


𝗪𝗲𝘄𝗮 𝗔𝗰𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲

📍 702 N Highway 71, Wewahitchka, FL

☎️ (850) 639-4000

📧 dawnace910@gmail.com

🌐 http://bit.ly/3YD3ABQ

Store hours

⏰ Mon - Fri 7:30am – 6:00 pm | Sat 7:30am – 6:00 pm | Sun 12:00pm - 5:00pm CT

Wewa Outdoors & Pawn LLC is your one-stop destination for all your outdoor adventure needs. Whether you're an avid hunter, angler, or gardener, this store offers a comprehensive selection to suit your lifestyle. From a wide array of firearms and ammunition to ensure you're well-equipped for your next hunting trip, to a variety of fishing tackle and camo clothing, Wewa Outdoors provides everything necessary for a successful outdoor excursion. In addition to these essentials, the store also stocks feed, seed, and fertilizer, catering to those with a green thumb. With an exquisite collection of fall plants, Wewa Outdoors & Pawn LLC is not just a store, but a community hub for outdoor enthusiasts looking to gear up and embrace nature's bounty.


𝗪𝗲𝘄𝗮 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿𝘀 & 𝗣𝗮𝘄𝗻 𝗟𝗟𝗖

📍1207 S Hwy 71, Wewahitchka, FL

☎️(850) 639-3202

📧 wewaoutdoors@gmail.com

🌐 www.theshootingstore.com

Over the past six generations, the Raffield family name has become synonymous with fishing the waters of St. Joseph Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Today the Raffield family offers years of experience, spacious dry storage barn and excellent location at the mouth of the Gulf County canal as the ideal place to store and refuel your recreational fishing boat, sailing vessel, pleasure boat or other watercraft.


Store your boat with them, and they will deliver the level of service and attention you and your boat deserve, because they know boats. Captain’s Cove Marina’s valued storage customers and transient boaters traveling along the Gulf Coast and the Intracoastal Waterway will find their fuel dock to be the most accessible and reasonably priced option in the area.


The marina services include:

·        Lateral approach fuel station for both unleaded gasoline and diesel

·        Lateral approach short term docking (up to one week) alongside the Gulf County Canal

·        10,000 lb. Wiggins marina fork lift, 8,000 lb. Caterpillar marina fork lift

·        28,000 sq. ft. rack storage building

·        Canopied outdoor rack storage

·        Five acre fenced rack or boat & trailer storage area

·        Boat and motor repair available through qualified contractors onsite

·        Captain Salty Baits available onsite

·        Taxi service available



Captain’s Cove Marina

1646 Captain Carl Raffield Way, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 227-3357

info@captainscovefl.com

www.captainscovefl.com

