Tuesday, March 25, 2025

DOH-Wakulla Lifts Water Quality Health Advisory for Mashes Sands and Shell Point

Mashes Sands and Shell Point Beaches tests below unsafe level

Crawfordville, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County (DOH-County) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following location:

Mashes Sands Beach

801 Mashes Sands Road

Panacea, Florida 32346

﻿and

Shell Point Beach

117 Beaty Taff Drive

Shell Point, Florida 32327

Tests completed on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Mashes Sands and Shell Point Beaches shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.


For more information, call 850-926-0400 or visit wakulla.floridahealth.gov/




