DOH- Franklin Lifts Water Quality Health Advisory for Carrabelle Beach

Carrabelle, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following location:
Carrabelle Beach
Tests completed on Monday, March 24, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Carrabelle Beach shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.
For more information, call 850-653-2111 or visit Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.
