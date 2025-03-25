Gulf Coast State College Hosts One-Stop Registration for Military, Veterans, and their Families

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) is proud to support military service members, veterans, and their families with a One-Stop Registration event on March 28, 2025, from 8 AM to 4 PM at the Military & Veteran Resource Center on the Panama City Campus.
This dedicated registration day provides an easy and efficient way for military-affiliated students to enroll early for the Summer and Fall 2025 semesters. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with representatives from:
Enrollment Services
Financial Aid
Academic Advising
Veterans Services
TRIO
Gulf Coast State College remains committed to serving those who have served our country by offering personalized support, flexible class options, and a welcoming campus community tailored to military-affiliated students.
"At GCSC, we recognize the sacrifices made by our military families and are committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed in higher education," says Stephen Alsleben, Coordinator of Veterans Services at Gulf Coast State College. "This event is designed to simplify the enrollment process and ensure that our veterans and their families receive the guidance they deserve."
The Military & Veteran Resource Center at GCSC serves as a hub for support services, helping military-affiliated students transition into college life and navigate the unique benefits available to them.
