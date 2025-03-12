Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Looking for some of the best seafood on the Gulf Coast? Look no further! Uptown Raw Bar offers seafood & land-lover options including grilled grouper, steamed shrimp, delicious steaks and more! Enjoy their self-serve cooler filled with craft beers, seltzers, and kid friendly options! Large parties are welcome so grab your friends & family and head into Uptown!


Watch Uptown Raw Bar team featured on America’s Best Restaurants 👉https://bit.ly/3FczUXP


𝗨𝗽𝘁𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗥𝗮𝘄 𝗕𝗮𝗿

411 Reid Ave., Port Saint Joe, FL

(850) 899-9001

https://uptownrawbarandgrill.com

Mon-Sun: 11am-9pm EST

Protect your family – now and into the future with New York Life.


With so many options and complex information, making financial decisions isn’t easy. That’s why Brandon Christopher Patrick is here to help you understand what's right for you and create a strategy that's customized to your needs and goals. You can count on Brandon to help you protect what you have while growing more!


Contact Brandon today and get started:


Brandon Christopher Patrick - New York Life

2623 Centennial Blvd Suite 205, Tallahassee, FL

850-527-3196

bcpatrick@ft.newyorklife.com

www.newyorklife.com/agent/bcpatrick

As your local 𝗦𝗧. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗔𝗖𝗘 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 is one of 5,000+ Ace stores locally owned and operated across the globe. They are about helping neighbors, because each one of their stores is a part of your community. They are all committed to being "the Helpful Place" by offering their customers personal service, quality products and a convenient shopping experience from the local experts who know you best.

﻿

Visit St. Joe ACE for all your hardware, plumbing, electrical, paint, grills, home appliances, and more!


𝗦𝗧. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗔𝗖𝗘 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲

201 Williams Ave, Port St Joe, FL

𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀

Mon - Fri 8:00am - 5:30pm

Sat 8:00am - 4:30pm

Sun Closed

(850) 227-1717

hardware1275@fairpoint.net

www.acehardware.com/store-details/00844

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our website for a complete list.

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 22 - starting at noon ET on Reid Avenue, in the heart of downtown:


🎵 Noon-1:10 pm - Finga F A Y A

🎵 1:30-2:40 pm - Roger Hurricane Wilson

🎵 3-4:10 pm - John Bull Trio

🎵 4:30-5:40 pm - Meg Williams Trio

🎵 6-7:30 pm - The Shaelyn Band

***All times are Eastern


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


The stage will be set up at the intersection between Third St. and Reid Avenue.

﻿

There will be plenty of vendors for you and the kids to enjoy. And don't forget to stop and support all Reid Avenue's merchants who will be open for business.


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show! NO COOLERS PLEASE. Well behaved pets on a leash are welcome.


If you are a vendor interested in showcasing your products and services, please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at joe@gulfchamber.org.


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

at

