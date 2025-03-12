SRM Concrete has announced the opening of a new location in Port St. Joe.
SRM Concrete is the largest ready-mix concrete manufacturer in the country with over 8,500 employees.
The family-owned company owns and operates a network of ready-mix concrete plants, quarries, cement terminals, and other ancillary services across 22 states.
The company’s new site will put it along the St. Joe Bay and includes a ready-mix concrete batching plant and a harbor for receiving materials via barge.
The company said the Port St. Joe location will allow them to offer more reliable ready-mix service to its customers while providing an additional site to unload and store raw materials, keeping a steady supply to their plants in the region.
