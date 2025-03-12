Wednesday, March 12, 2025

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is now better able to serve people with addiction or mental health issues

The Sheriff’s office’s Community Outreach Coordinators recently completed Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator training.

 

Crisis Intervention Team, commonly known as CIT, is a partnership between law enforcement, mental health and addiction professionals, and people who struggle with addiction and their families.

 

The partnership is used to develop an effective response to a crisis that aims to be the least intrusive in a person’s life.

 

The goal is to help those with mental disorders or addictions to access medical and mental health treatment rather than place them in the criminal justice system due to illness related behaviors.

 

Through the training, the sheriff’s office gets to bring some of the best mental health and addiction specialists to Franklin County to train law enforcement on how to best respond to those who are struggling with mental health and addiction.

 






