The Franklin County Sheriff’s office
is now better able to serve people with addiction or mental health issues.
The Sheriff’s office’s Community
Outreach Coordinators recently completed Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator training.
Crisis Intervention Team, commonly
known as CIT, is a partnership between law enforcement, mental health and
addiction professionals, and people who struggle with addiction and their
families.
The partnership is used to develop an
effective response to a crisis that aims to be the least intrusive in a
person’s life.
The goal is to help those with mental
disorders or addictions to access medical and mental health treatment rather
than place them in the criminal justice system due to illness related
behaviors.
Through the training, the sheriff’s
office gets to bring some of the best mental health and addiction specialists
to Franklin County to train law enforcement on how to best respond to those who
are struggling with mental health and addiction.
