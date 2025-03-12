Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Rising Tide Lifts All Boats

SAVE-The-DATE: Sunday, November 9th

Be a Harbor Hero: Philanthropy & Fun

Rising Tide Lifts All Boats: Cocktails & Chef-Curated Fare

Planning is underway and we can't wait to share the details regarding this exciting evening with you! Our theme suggests that when things are going well, it is beneficial for everyone and promotes a sense of unity and shared prosperity


Mark your calendar for November 9th and prepare for an enchanting night filled with delightful cocktails, delectable savory & sweet handheld treats prepared by talented chefs, crowd-favorite live music and meaningful conversations—all in support of George E Weems Memorial Hospital. Your presence not only promises to be enjoyable but also plays a crucial role in advancing local health initiatives. Be part of this special event and help us strengthen our community!


Details: this year, a chic cocktail party with live entertainment

  • Time: 7pm to 10pm
  • Location: Apalachicola Yacht Club, 170 Water Street, Apalachicola
  • $100 admission includes savory & sweet tapas/grazing stations, open bar


Harbor Heroes Sponsorship opportunities (more info in linked file)

Multiple levels, sponsor acknowledgement in all event promotion & collateral


﻿Tickets are available only through our site: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing

Tickets are not available through OR at our venue, AYC

Pre-sale Tickets & Sponsorship Information
The Weems Memorial Healthcare Foundation is a 501(c)3, tax-exempt non-profit organization. All contributions are 100% tax-deductible.

Our mission to serve our community & visitors w/medical service, tech & knowledge to improve QoL for local community residents & visitors through support of 

George E. Weems Memorial Hospital.





