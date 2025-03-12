Rising Tide Lifts All Boats: Cocktails & Chef-Curated Fare
Planning is underway and we can't wait to share the details regarding this exciting evening with you! Our theme suggests that when things are going well, it is beneficial for everyone and promotes a sense of unity and shared prosperity
Mark your calendar for November 9th and prepare for an enchanting night filled with delightful cocktails, delectable savory & sweet handheld treats prepared by talented chefs, crowd-favorite live music and meaningful conversations—all in support of George E Weems Memorial Hospital. Your presence not only promises to be enjoyable but also plays a crucial role in advancing local health initiatives. Be part of this special event and help us strengthen our community!
Details: this year, a chic cocktail party with live entertainment
- Time: 7pm to 10pm
- Location: Apalachicola Yacht Club, 170 Water Street, Apalachicola
- $100 admission includes savory & sweet tapas/grazing stations, open bar
Harbor Heroes Sponsorship opportunities (more info in linked file)
Multiple levels, sponsor acknowledgement in all event promotion & collateral
Tickets are available only through our site: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing
Tickets are not available through OR at our venue, AYC
No comments:
Post a Comment