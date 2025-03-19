Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

MainStay Suites in Port St. Joe, FL, offers the perfect fusion of apartment-style living with hotel luxury, ideal for both short and long-term stays.


Guests can enjoy a variety of convenient amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi to keep connected, free coffee to energize their mornings, and a delightful continental breakfast to start the day. Whether you're there for a leisurely weekend getaway or an extended business trip, MainStay Suites promises a comfortable, value-packed experience, allowing you to unwind and savor the coastal charm of Port St. Joe.


For more information or to book your stay, visit their website or contact them at (850) 387-2049.


𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗦𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀

3951 East Hwy 98, Port St. Joe,, FL

(850) 387-2049

https://bit.ly/3DkE6UW

The Haughty Heron offers a vibrant and upscale setting for anyone looking to unwind in style. With a full bar and an impressive array of craft cocktails, liquors, fine wines, and both draft and imported craft beers, there's something to satisfy every palate. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy games on one of the seven big screens, while those seeking a more laid-back experience can retreat to the outdoor patio bar. Here, you can savor a fine cigar from the humidor as you take in the breathtaking view of a sunset over St. Joseph Bay, all to the backdrop of live music.


Conveniently located near Port St. Joe Marina and within walking distance of downtown restaurants and the Piggly Wiggly Shopping Center, The Haughty Heron has earned recognition for its exceptional offerings, including a Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor and the title of best wine/liquor store and bar for two consecutive years. Whether you're a local or a visitor, it's a must-visit destination for a memorable evening!


Haughty Heron

117 Sailors Cove Dr., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-3463

haughtyheronpsj@yahoo.com

https://haughtyheron.com

Hours of operation:

Mon - Thurs: 10am-10pm ET

Fri & Sat: 10am-12am ET

Sun: 10am-8pm ET

Formed in 2003 to service a small number of properties, this family owned and operated company has grown over the years to the largest property management company in the area managing nearly 250 properties. Pristine Properties Vacation Rentals, LLC is proud to offer a wide selection of Cape San Blas, Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Indian Pass, and St. Joe Beach Floridsa Vacation Rentals.


Pristine Properties Vacation Rentals carefully chose the starfish as the emblem to represent the 5 Star Property Management and Vacation Rentals organization they have created. The philosophy they operate under is simple – they are here to delight their homeowners and their guests.


They are serious about making you a satisfied Pristine Properties Vacation Rentals, LLC customer. They believe that higher quality can be delivered without higher costs and that premier service not only books the best homes but it brings in the best guests that come back year after year.

Get your dream beach vacation booked today with Pristine Properties Vacation Rentals!

 

Pristine Properties Vacation Rentals, LLC

4693 Cape San Blas, Port St. Joe, FL

1200 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, FL

Toll Free: (833) 811-8245

Phone: (850) 227-1100

rentals@visitfloridabeaches.com

www.visitfloridabeaches.com

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 22 - starting at noon ET on Reid Avenue, in the heart of downtown:


🎵 Noon-1:10 pm - Finga F A Y A

🎵 1:30-2:40 pm - Roger Hurricane Wilson

🎵 3-4:10 pm - John Bull Trio

🎵 4:30-5:40 pm - Meg Williams Trio

🎵 6-7:30 pm - The Shaelyn Band

***All times are Eastern


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


The stage will be set up at the intersection between Third St. and Reid Avenue.

There will be plenty of vendors for you and the kids to enjoy. And don't forget to stop and support all Reid Avenue's merchants who will be open for business.


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show! NO COOLERS PLEASE. Well behaved pets on a leash are welcome.


If you are a vendor interested in showcasing your products and services, please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at joe@gulfchamber.org.


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

