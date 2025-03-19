Wednesday, March 19, 2025

The 8th Annual SGI Brewfest will be held on Saturday April 26th next to Lighthouse Park and the event is looking for sponsors.

The 8th Annual SGI Brewfest will be held on Saturday April 26th next to Lighthouse Park and the event is looking for sponsors.

 

The Brewfest began in 2016; it is a fundraiser for the Franklin County Humane Society.

 

It allows participants to try craft beers from around the region while also enjoying food and live music.

 

Last year the event raised over $70,000 for the Franklin County Humane Society.

 

Brewfest attracts more than 600 out-of-town visitors each year and promotional materials were seen by more than 270,000 people through social media, website, and print.

 

Sponsorship does come with a number of benefits including your business names and logos featured on the Brewfest website.

 

In addition, Mastiff level sponsor names and logos are featured on banners at the event.

 

Sponsorship starts as low as $100 and the top-level sponsorship is only $1000.

 

And since the VIP tickets are already sold out, the only way to get them is to sponsor the event.

 

For details, e-mail sgibrewfest@gmail.com.

 

 

https://www.sgibrewfest.com/





