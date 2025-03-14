The Florida Wild Mammal Association in
Wakulla County is looking for volunteers to help repair and improve their
outdoor enclosures.
Many of their pelican and bird of prey
enclosures are in need of sand and gravel replacement, so they need some muscle
and extra hands to help them out before baby season!
This is a great opportunity to earn
community service hours, or for your kids or grandkids to get hours towards
their Bright Futures scholarship requirements.
Their normal volunteer hours are 8 to
noon any day of the week so you can beat the heat, but the projects could be
done on a more flexible schedule.
If you are looking for something
physical to do and want to help out, you can email Info.fwma@gmail.com to set
up a time.
No comments:
Post a Comment