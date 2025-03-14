Friday, March 14, 2025

The Florida Wild Mammal Association in Wakulla County is looking for volunteers to help repair and improve their outdoor enclosures.

 

Many of their pelican and bird of prey enclosures are in need of sand and gravel replacement, so they need some muscle and extra hands to help them out before baby season!

 

This is a great opportunity to earn community service hours, or for your kids or grandkids to get hours towards their Bright Futures scholarship requirements.

 

Their normal volunteer hours are 8 to noon any day of the week so you can beat the heat, but the projects could be done on a more flexible schedule.

 

If you are looking for something physical to do and want to help out, you can email Info.fwma@gmail.com to set up a time.





