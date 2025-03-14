The Franklin County Humane Society
will hold their first ever FREE rabies vaccination clinic for dogs on Saturday,
March 22nd from 9 to noon.
If your dogs are not vaccinated for rabies, this will be a
great time to get their shot at no cost to you.
Florida law requires that all dogs over four months old
must have an up-to-date vaccination by a licensed veterinarian.
The free rabies clinic is made possible by the Franklin
County Humane Society and local veterinarian Susan Farmer.
The cost of all vaccinations will be covered by the
Tucker/Tony foundation of Sheriff AJ “Tony” Smith.
This clinic is for dog vaccinations only.
They will not be vaccinating cats.
The Franklin County Humane Society will also be providing
free spay/neuter vouchers if you need to have your cats or dogs spayed or
neutered.
Free vouchers Will only be available during the three-hour
rabies clinic.
Vouchers are only for Franklin County residents.
