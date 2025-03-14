The Eastpoint Fire Department will hold its annual Rib Cookoff this weekend.
This is the 25th year of the event which helps fund the fire department’s budget.
The day-long event includes the rib cook-off where teams set up booths and compete for the title of top rib cook.
This year the fire department is offering a 1000-dollar first prize in the cook-off.
The Eastpoint Fire Cook Team will be smoking their traditional 1000 pounds of ribs, 300 pounds of pulled pork and cases of smoked chicken for you to enjoy
There will also be apple dumpling with ice cream and their famous dragon skins.
The event includes a silent auction, a liars contest and Live entertainment.
The gates open at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning – food will be sold beginning at 11.
The 25th annual rib cook-off is held at the Eastpoint Fire House at Vrooman Park on the corner of 6th Street and CC Land Road in Eastpoint.
For more information about the event go the Fire Department's website at www.eastpointvfd.com
This is the 25th year of the event which helps fund the fire department’s budget.
The day-long event includes the rib cook-off where teams set up booths and compete for the title of top rib cook.
This year the fire department is offering a 1000-dollar first prize in the cook-off.
The Eastpoint Fire Cook Team will be smoking their traditional 1000 pounds of ribs, 300 pounds of pulled pork and cases of smoked chicken for you to enjoy
There will also be apple dumpling with ice cream and their famous dragon skins.
The event includes a silent auction, a liars contest and Live entertainment.
The gates open at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning – food will be sold beginning at 11.
The 25th annual rib cook-off is held at the Eastpoint Fire House at Vrooman Park on the corner of 6th Street and CC Land Road in Eastpoint.
For more information about the event go the Fire Department's website at www.eastpointvfd.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment