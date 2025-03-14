UF/IFAS Public Notice: Avian Influenza FAQ

Avian influenza (AI) is a serious disease concern for the poultry industry and animal health officials. Influenza virus strains vary considerably in severity, and their pathogenicity, or ability to kill poultry, is labeled as either highly pathogenic (HP) with large mortality, or low pathogenic (LP) with little or no mortality.
Due to the recent Avian Influenza detection, it is recommended that Florida poultry producers and enthusiasts (commercial and backyard) take the following precautions to minimize the risk of introduction of influenza into Florida poultry flocks.
- Implement strict biosecurity measures on all poultry premises.
- Avoid any contact with wild birds of any kind, especially waterfowl, their habitat, or their droppings.
- Take the necessary precautions around any congregation points for growers or backyard owners – do not bring disease back to your poultry flock.
- Monitor all flocks for increased mortality or clinical signs consistent with HPAI and report any concerns immediately. To date, the consistent clinical sign in all the current reported cases has been a marked, rapid increase in mortality over several days.
- Consider making a contingency plan for moving outdoor poultry into bio-secure housing.
If you have any questions, please contact the FDACS, Division of Animal Industry, at (850) 410- 0900. Please visit our website for additional information regarding Avian Influenza and the requirements for moving poultry into the state at https://www.fdacs.gov/AvianInfluenza.
(Source: FDACS)
No comments:
Post a Comment