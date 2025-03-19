If you are a registered non-profit group in Franklin County, Porch Fest Apalach would like to hear from you.
Porch Fest Apalach is currently taking applications from groups that would like to be its charity for this year’s event.
Porch Fest is an annual outdoor concert series that brings a number of bands to Apalachicola, where they perform at various locations around the city, including people’s porches.
This year’s concert will be held on October the 11th.
Every year Porchfest picks a local non-profit group to share in the profits from the event.
Last year’s beneficiary was Bring Me A Book Forgotten Coast who received over 15 thousand dollars from money raised during Porch Fest Apalach.
If you are a 501c3 charity operating in Franklin County and would like to be chosen as PORCH FEST APALACH'S charity for 2025, you should contact Marti Hoffman at martihoffman50@gmail.com for application instructions.
Use "Porch Fest Apalach" in the subject line.
Do it soon; applications are due by April 15th.
