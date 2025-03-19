If you have ever considered becoming a foster family, there
will be a foster care training class in Franklin County in April.
NorthWest Florida Health Network is the agency over foster
care training and licensing in Franklin County.
The group is planning to host a hybrid foster care class for
Franklin County families starting on April 22nd.
They plan to combine online and in person training for new
local foster families.
The in-person training will be held at 150 10th
street in Apalachicola.
There is a tremendous need for foster families in Franklin
County and one of the biggest barriers to getting families involved is that
people have to travel to Tallahassee for several weeks in a row to complete the
required training.
This class will relieve that burden for interested families.
Providing more local foster families will also help the
children by allowing them to stay in our schools, our community, and surrounded
by their friends.
Anyone interested in taking the classes, or who want more
information about foster care, can contact Hannah Greene, Foster Family Support
Recruiter and Trainer, at 850-491-1475 or by email to Hannah.Green@nwfhealth.org.
No comments:
Post a Comment