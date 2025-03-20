Thursday, March 20, 2025

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—March 20th


MARCH 20, 2025

Highlights

Pilot Test of Field Forensic Device Identified More than 40 Tons of Trafficked Fish

NOAA enforcement staff and Florida International University scientist perform the first field test of a field forensic device.

NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement is bringing the forensics lab directly into the hands of enforcement staff. They are using a new rapid genetics device to help stop seafood fraud and illegal trade.

Most Sea Turtles Rebounding Worldwide as Conservation Efforts Protect Nests and Habitat, Analysis Finds

Nesting east Pacific green turtle in Galapagos - sandy head shot. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Boyd Lyon

Once hammered by overhunting and habitat loss, sea turtles have persevered with new protections and conservation efforts. Their populations are now rebounding even as oceans change, a new review has found.

Alaska

Science Blog: Currents and Connections Post #4

Students listened to underwater recordings and tried to guess who or what was making the sound.

Stori Oates from the Alaska Fisheries Science Center highlights events the education team participated in during 2024, including the Barrow Arctic Research Center Science and Culture Fair.

Science Blog: A Voyage Through the Arctic Post #11

A traditional fish rack on the bank of the Noatak River. Credit: Velma Jones.

Mabel Baldwin-Schaeffer from the Alaska Fisheries Science Center dives into the world of salmon in Alaska, a place where some species are declining while others show healthy returns.

West Coast

Podcast: Japanese Sardines in California? A Shocking Discovery in the Pacific

A school of Pacific sardines. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Dale Sweetman

We hear from the scientist who discovered Japanese sardines off the coast of California for the first time and discuss what it means for the future.

Endangered Salmon Move into Newly Restored Habitat on the Mendocino Coast

Adult CCC coho migrating upstream. Credit: CDFW

Endangered Central California Coast coho salmon are using NOAA-funded restoration sites, according to our partners The Nature Conservancy and Trout Unlimited. This coincides with a record-breaking spawning season.

El Niño Yields to Upwelling in the California Current, Renewing Productivity of West Coast Ecosystem

The sun sets over the net reel of the NOAA ship Bell M. Shimada. Credit: NOAA Fisheries

According to the NOAA California Current Integrated Ecosystem Assessment’s annual report, the California Current Ecosystem pulled out of a strong El Niño pattern in 2024. The report highlights stronger upwelling, productive waters for forage species, improved freshwater streamflows, and how California sea lions adapted.

Endangered Species Habitat Restoration Creates Jobs, Boosts Local Economy

Aerial image of the Big River flowing into the Pacific Ocean on the Mendocino Coast.

Learn how government funding for salmon habitat restoration employs foresters, construction workers, and other professionals to rehabilitate rivers and streams damaged by historic logging. 

Reward of Up to $20,000 Offered for Information About Decapitated Sea Lion at Doran Beach

California Sea Lion. Credit: NOAA/Kristin Wilkinson

Reward offered for information leading to a civil penalty or criminal conviction.

From Krill to Elephant Seals, Sentinel Species Detect Hidden Ocean Shifts that Forecast Change

A male northern elephant seal. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Mark Lowry

A new research paper recognizes northern elephant seals as an “ecosystem sentinel.” They can provide a low-cost, high-value insight into how the ocean is changing and why.

Science Blog: What Is a "Five-Star Resort" for Antarctic Krill?

A black-and-white scanning electron microscope image of a diatom.

Biomass estimates tell us how much krill are around Antarctica’s South Shetland Islands each year, but they don’t tell us anything about what the environment is like. So we use sensors on gliders to help us discover what amounts to a “five-star” resort for krill.

Pacific Islands

Innovative Coral Restoration Begins in Hawaiʻi After Ship Grounding

A diver uses a lift bag to transport loose rubble. Credit: NOAA

A promising coral restoration technique is being tested in the coastal waters of Hawai‘i for the first time.

Southeast

Rebuilding Puerto Rico’s Mangroves: How BoriCorps Creates Jobs for Young Professionals

BoriCorps members plant mangroves in Puerto Rico. Credit: NOAA Fisheries

This NOAA-funded program helps young professionals in Puerto Rico get training and job experience to enter the workforce, while restoring mangroves destroyed by Hurricane Maria.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

NOAA-Funded Research Highlights Economic Effects of Oyster Reef Restoration

Hard substrate is moved from a barge into the Piankatank River, part of NOAA's Middle Peninsula Habitat Focus Area in Virginia.

Scientists at Morgan State University forecast that restored oyster reefs—especially when paired with eelgrass recovery—boost habitat, blue crab harvest, and the economy.

New Dam Removal Project Reinvigorates Effort to Open the Raritan River for Migratory Fish

Kayaks downriver from the Rockafellows Mill Dam. Credit: Carl Alderson/NOAA

Funding to remove the Rockafellows Mill Dam in New Jersey is part of a long-term effort to bring shad and other native fish back to spawning grounds which have been blocked for almost 200 years.

Upcoming Deadlines

March 21: Applications due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program Funding

March 31: Applications due for Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants

April 16: Proposals due for Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Grants

April 18: Applications due for the NOAA Delaware Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

April 21: Responses due for Sources Sought Notice for domestically produced tuna for USDA Food Programs

May 5: Comments due on the Makah Tribe’s permit application for a limited hunt for gray whales

May 12: Proposals due for Coastal Habitat Restoration and Resilience Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities

Upcoming Events

March 25–27: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council Meeting

April 3–7: North Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting (Virtual Only)

April 7–10: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Meeting

April 8–10: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

April 9–15: Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

Federal Register Actions

