Patrick Kelly of Apalachicola was arrested last week for organized fraud.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office claim Kelly stole more than $32,000 from a local restaurant, his former employer.
The investigation into Kelly began in January when the restaurant’s owner reported potential financial crimes to law enforcement.
Kelly was the business’s manager until December 2024, but abruptly resigned after being questioned about why several of the restaurant’s business checks were written out for “cash.”
The investigation at least 43 checks totaling $32,318 that were written to “cash” were determined to have been signed and endorsed by Kelly.
Kelly was arrested on March 20 in Tallahassee with the assistance of the Florida Highway Patrol.
He was booked into the Leon County Jail without bond.
The 60-year-old Kelly is also facing charges from a January arrest of possession of child sexual abuse material.
