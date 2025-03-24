The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Jodi! Jodi is a healthy red mixed breed young lady. One of Jodi’s favorite things is big fluffy blankets but her number one favorite thing is treats! Jodi learns very quickly and would do well with an owner who will work with her on learning new commands...she does know sit! Jodi loves a good romp in the yard and really enjoys her daily walks. Jodi is the best cuddler! Jodi would do well in a home with older children or an owner with an active lifestyle. Jodi can be dog selective and cats just aren't her thing. Jodi is UPTD on all her shots, spayed, heartworm negative, and microchipped. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out Jodi!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment