The first shorebird nests of the year
have been spotted on Northwest Florida beaches, so if you are heading to the
beach, please watch out for shorebird nesting sites.
There are a number of
shorebird species that nest on local beaches.
From now through the end
of the summer we should see Snowy Plovers, American Oystercatchers, Black
Skimmers, and Least Terns – all of these birds lay their eggs right on the
sand.
They perceive people as
a threat and will take flight whenever beachgoers, or their dogs, approach too
closely.
Repeated human
disturbance often results in birds abandoning the nesting site, causing the
loss of eggs and possibly the end of the nesting season for these beach-nesting
birds.
To
help protect shorebird nests, State and federal wildlife biologists recommend
that visitors maintain a minimum distance of 300 feet from nesting colonies.
Keep
pets on a leash and away from posted areas.
Avoid
flying kites around nesting colonies, which can be mistaken as
"predators" by the adult birds, leaving nests exposed to extreme heat
from the summer sun.
All
nesting shorebirds are protected by state and federal law so if you find a
disturbed nest, an injured bird, or some other wildlife violation report it to
the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-3922.
