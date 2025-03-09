UF/IFAS News for the Week of March 3: Vanilla studied as future Florida crop; Tax season; Combating food waste

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning March 3, 2025
Growing up in the big city is worlds apart from living the ranch life. So how do you equip urban youth with the skills needed to transition to a life as thriving livestock owners and land stewards?
Aiden Andrews and brothers Matthew and Jacob Ryle can show you the way. In fact, these Florida 4-H youth, who were born and raised in big cities of Broward County, will set precedents in Miami-Dade County on March 15.
UF/IFAS researchers are investigating the economic potential of growing vanilla in Florida with the aim of establishing an alternative – and potentially lucrative – crop to oranges. Their work suggests consumers value Florida-grown vanilla extracts when they know what they’re consuming.
Chilli thrips plague farmers worldwide, but new UF/IFAS research has found two strawberry varieties that show less harm from these pests. The finding comes through research funded in part by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture Hatch program. That’s helpful news for growers in the $400 million-a-year Florida Strawberry industry.
Thanks to the power of citizen science, everyday people are becoming frontline defenders in the battle against invasive species. By reporting sightings and contributing valuable data, the public is helping researchers detect threats sooner and act faster, making a difference in Florida’s environment.
Lipman Family Farms wanted to mitigate flood risk associated with heavy rain on their Naples farm. As general manager, Lucas Conran helps oversee seven farming operations for Lipman in Florida and other states along the East Coast. So, he asked for help from his longtime friend, Sanjay Shukla, a UF hydrologist, who had just developed his “compact-bed geometry,” with state and federal funding, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Growers and reporters are invited to join UF/IFAS Everglades Research and Education Center faculty, scientists and students for an interactive field day themed "Growing Together Toward Sustainability." The day’s events will highlight the center’s dedication to the agricultural community, from growers to consumers, and underscores the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing in building a sustainable future.
Edible food that goes unconsumed after being made available for human consumption represents a major problem from many perspectives -- economic, environmental and otherwise. According to the USDA, food waste is 30 to 40% of the food supply. But what is food waste like on college campuses? The latest two-part episode of the FRE Lunch podcast answers that question.
The Natural Areas Training Academy (NATA) celebrates another year of supporting natural areas managers with professional development opportunities to conserve Florida’s natural resources. NATA offers courses on practical, field-oriented management techniques that prepare professionals to efficiently manage Florida’s natural areas.
Dr. Shirley Baker’s Marine Adaptations fall 2024 class found creative ways to teach their audiences about various marine adaptations, from a TikTok influencer who happens to have tentacles, to a Minecraft world among coral reefs. We highlight some of their amazing projects in the hopes it will inspire future scientists and science communicators.
As berry season approaches in Florida, many of us look forward to enjoying fresh strawberries, blueberries and other delicious fruits. However, with a recent norovirus outbreak reported in Jacksonville, it’s essential to take precautions to protect yourself and your family from this highly contagious virus.
This episode of Sowing Sustainability features Lucas Conran, farm operations manager with Lipman Family Farms. He explains how UF/IFAS compact bed geometry research from Dr. Sanjay Shukla helped Lipman's bottom line which significantly reduced water and nutrient inputs at the Naples farm location.
Bumblebees and butterflies aren't the only pollinators buzzing around Florida's blooming plants this time of year. Learn about several often-overlooked animals that help plants spread seeds, including bats.
