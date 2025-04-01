A 17-year-old boy from Georgia was arrested in Gulf County on Sunday and is now facing charges including child abduction and child pornography.
At approximately 1:15 PM on Sunday, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Police Department in Sandy Springs, Georgia, and notified of a child abduction.
Gulf County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers were given a possible location of the suspect in Gulf County, along with information that the suspect was armed and in a white Mercedes SUV.
Gulf County deputies located the vehicle, and a felony traffic stop was initiated.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, Port Saint Joe Police Department, FWC, and the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a felony stop on the vehicle at Hwy 98 and Selma Street in St. Joe Beach.
The victim was found safe.
The suspect involved in the abduction, 17-year-old Camilo Campagna, was taken into custody on warrants out of the state of Georgia.
Campagna is being charged with child pornography, aggravated child molestation, child molestation of a victim between 14 and 16, possession of child pornography, possession of sexually explicit content, grooming of a minor, loitering and prowling.
Compagna is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Bay County due to his age.
